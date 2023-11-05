Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,992 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank's stock worth $55,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,493 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank's stock worth $56,614,000 after buying an additional 69,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,069,327 shares of the bank's stock worth $38,881,000 after buying an additional 424,005 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,224 shares of the bank's stock worth $50,842,000 after buying an additional 774,378 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank's stock valued at $26,051,000 after buying an additional 4,057,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company's stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 1.5 %

SMFG stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

