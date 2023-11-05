Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up to $10.45

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.45, but opened at $11.15. Sunrun shares last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 2,317,456 shares trading hands.

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.27.

Sunrun Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $30,754.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,386.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,134,985.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $30,754.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,386.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,457 shares of company stock worth $287,987 in the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

