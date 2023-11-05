Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Trading Down 7.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $16.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sweetgreen traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.28. 867,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,753,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

SG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.11.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,848,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,107,480.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,848,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 240,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.05.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

