Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $90.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 1.49. Synaptics has a one year low of $67.73 and a one year high of $142.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.68.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.34 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. Synaptics’s revenue was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $86,748.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,754.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $86,748.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $951,754.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $441,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,067 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 711.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Synaptics by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its position in Synaptics by 139.3% in the third quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 14,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Synaptics by 92.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

