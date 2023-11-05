Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SYY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Get Sysco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYY

Sysco Trading Up 2.1 %

Sysco stock opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.06 and its 200-day moving average is $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sysco has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,541,000 after purchasing an additional 549,086 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,286,000 after purchasing an additional 357,246 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,261,000 after purchasing an additional 100,884 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.