T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $168.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s previous close.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.16.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $147.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.85. The company has a market capitalization of $170.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,453 shares of company stock valued at $6,696,031 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

