Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Up to $15.20

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.20, but opened at $16.32. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 104,154 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNDM. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.24. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $373,919,000 after buying an additional 2,861,120 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth $30,106,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,122,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,323,000 after buying an additional 804,488 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 699.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 904,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after buying an additional 791,336 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth $16,127,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

