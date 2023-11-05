TD Cowen Begins Coverage on OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of OneMain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.08.

OneMain stock opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in OneMain by 368.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

