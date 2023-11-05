TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.18.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 3.7 %

SYF opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $151,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 151.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,016,000 after buying an additional 2,872,160 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $61,172,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 178.5% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,646,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,757,000 after buying an additional 1,695,979 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.