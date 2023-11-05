TD Cowen Downgrades Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) to Market Perform

TD Cowen lowered shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $202.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $331.00.

PAYC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Paycom Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $399.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $275.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $159.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after buying an additional 801,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,056,000 after buying an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,423,000 after buying an additional 689,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

