TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $360.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CACC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $381.75.

Shares of CACC opened at $443.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.38. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $358.00 and a twelve month high of $576.05. The company has a quick ratio of 16.47, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $456.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.96.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total value of $197,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,424,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.88, for a total value of $986,030.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,238,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total transaction of $197,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,650 shares in the company, valued at $37,424,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,220 shares of company stock worth $10,045,240. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

