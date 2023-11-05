TD Securities Cuts Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$17.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GOOS. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.22.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOS

Canada Goose Stock Up 0.6 %

About Canada Goose

GOOS stock opened at C$14.22 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of C$13.61 and a 52-week high of C$32.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$741.72 million, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63.

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.