TD Securities Increases Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to $40.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $38.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s previous close.

GIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $840.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

