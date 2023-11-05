TD Securities Lowers IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$37.00

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2023

IGM Financial (TSE:IGMGet Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.63.

IGM Financial Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$34.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.31. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$30.34 and a one year high of C$43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.01. IGM Financial had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of C$771.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$765.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 3.5397008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

