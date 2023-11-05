Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) & Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Head to Head Review

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Stevanato Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Teleflex shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Stevanato Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Teleflex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stevanato Group and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stevanato Group 14.05% 15.18% 8.97% Teleflex 13.65% 14.69% 8.67%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stevanato Group $1.04 billion 7.60 $150.51 million €0.59 ($0.63) 45.20 Teleflex $2.79 billion 3.55 $363.14 million $8.53 24.74

This table compares Stevanato Group and Teleflex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Stevanato Group. Teleflex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stevanato Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Stevanato Group has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleflex has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Stevanato Group and Teleflex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stevanato Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 Teleflex 0 4 5 0 2.56

Teleflex has a consensus target price of $265.89, indicating a potential upside of 26.00%. Given Teleflex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teleflex is more favorable than Stevanato Group.

Summary

Teleflex beats Stevanato Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Stevanato Holding S.R.L.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site. The company also offers interventional products, which consists of various coronary catheters, structural heart therapies, and peripheral intervention and cardiac assist products that are used by interventional cardiologists and radiologists, and vascular surgeons; and Arrow branded catheters, Guideline, Turnpike, and Trapliner catheters, the Manta Vascular Closure, and Arrow Oncontrol devices. It provides anesthesia products, such as airway and pain management products to support hospital, emergency medicine, and military channels; and surgical products, including metal and polymer ligation clips, and fascial closure surgical systems that are used in laparoscopic surgical procedures, percutaneous surgical systems, and other surgical instruments. The company also offers interventional urology products comprising the UroLift System, an invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia; and respiratory products, including oxygen and aerosol therapies, spirometry, and ventilation management products for use in various care settings. It provides urology products, such as catheters, urine collectors, and catheterization accessories and products for operative endourology; and bladder management services. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. The company was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

