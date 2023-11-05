Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.75 to $2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LVLU opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of -0.05. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVLU. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 34.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

