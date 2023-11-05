Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Several analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $39.05 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 444.08% and a net margin of 7.95%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $4,561,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 924,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,154,267.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,138 shares of company stock worth $6,018,783 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,650 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 57.2% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,441,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,332,000 after buying an additional 3,435,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,840,000 after buying an additional 1,570,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $52,110,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at $54,024,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

