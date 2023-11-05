Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Lowered to $90.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

THC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.53.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on THC

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of THC opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.19.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.