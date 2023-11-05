Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by CJS Securities

CJS Securities upgraded shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tennant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tennant Stock Performance

NYSE TNC opened at $82.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tennant has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $87.53.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.60 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tennant will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Tennant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 19.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 5,559 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $476,906.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,095 shares in the company, valued at $951,840.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tennant news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,599 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $385,534.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,713.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 5,559 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $476,906.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,840.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,863. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tennant

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 69.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 333.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tennant during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tennant by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

