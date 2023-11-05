Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

TRNO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

TRNO opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.03. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth $2,670,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 138,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth $4,293,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.5% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

