Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.8% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

TXT stock opened at $77.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.54. Textron has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

