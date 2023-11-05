The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $333.69.

SAM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SAM

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total value of $4,667,065.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 133,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Trading Up 1.5 %

SAM opened at $338.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $296.27 and a 12 month high of $420.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.83.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.