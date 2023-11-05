The Carlyle Group (CG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $977.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.71. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $38.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.80.

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg bought 1,269,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,785,628 shares in the company, valued at $40,773,550.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CG shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.21.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

