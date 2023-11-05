The GEO Group (GEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect The GEO Group to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $593.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect The GEO Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Stock Performance

GEO opened at $9.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 31.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on The GEO Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on The GEO Group

About The GEO Group

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.