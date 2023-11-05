The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $141.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $185.00 to $141.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.70.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $110.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $14,787,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

