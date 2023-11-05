The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.25.

BA stock opened at $195.05 on Wednesday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $154.49 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.83. The company has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 734.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,071.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

