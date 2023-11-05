The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The Hain Celestial Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.61 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.91. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34.

Insider Activity at The Hain Celestial Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Steven R. Golliher acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $304,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,543.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at $166,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven R. Golliher bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,274 shares in the company, valued at $368,543.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAIN

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.