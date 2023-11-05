The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $142,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,850,000,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THG opened at $116.65 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $148.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -136.71%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

