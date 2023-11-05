The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Gap Down to $25.64

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.64, but opened at $24.59. The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 58,077 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSXMA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.39.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $8,570,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,010,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,405,909.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone purchased 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $8,570,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,010,381 shares in the company, valued at $213,405,909.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,102,637 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,529,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,312,000 after buying an additional 980,687 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,230,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,750,000 after buying an additional 857,501 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,223,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,368,000 after buying an additional 784,793 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,619,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,887,000 after purchasing an additional 644,936 shares during the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

