The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Gap Down to $25.75

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.75, but opened at $24.61. The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 76,064 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $137,968,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone purchased 140,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,867 shares of company stock worth $20,102,637. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,156 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 729.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 239,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 210,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

