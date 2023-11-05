Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Shares Down 10.3%

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) fell 10.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.18. 170,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 91,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Theralase Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.22 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Theralase Technologies Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Theralase Technologies Company Profile

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

