Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.65

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.65 and last traded at $29.97, with a volume of 17830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Thermon Group Stock Up 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $106.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermon Group

In related news, Director John T. Nesser III bought 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.38 per share, with a total value of $52,047.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Fox acquired 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,660.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,768. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Nesser III bought 1,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.38 per share, for a total transaction of $52,047.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

