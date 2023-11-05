Thoughtworks (TWKS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Thoughtworks to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $287.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.92 million. On average, analysts expect Thoughtworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Thoughtworks stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. Thoughtworks has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Thoughtworks by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Thoughtworks by 52.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

