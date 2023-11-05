Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Shares Up 8.4%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report) shot up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.71 and last traded at C$2.70. 182,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,355,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.49.

Tilray Brands Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.46.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

