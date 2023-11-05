TimeScale Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TimeScale Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,747 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.4% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.34.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $352.80 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

