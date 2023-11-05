TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Down to $21.07

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.07, but opened at $20.16. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 6,376 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $865.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.75.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.50 million. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.62%. TimkenSteel’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

