Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $17.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.39 million, a P/E ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 1.10. Tiptree has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $404.52 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,743,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,855,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,855,000 after acquiring an additional 224,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tiptree by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 22,412 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 754,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 126,158 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Tiptree by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

