Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Rating Increased to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Shares of TOL opened at $81.27 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $84.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,694 shares of company stock worth $804,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 69.4% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 5,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

