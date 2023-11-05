TPG (TPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $603.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.39 million. TPG had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect TPG to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43.

TPG Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,257.14%.

TPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPG

Institutional Trading of TPG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG during the second quarter worth about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in TPG during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in TPG during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.