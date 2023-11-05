TransAlta (TA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect TransAlta to post earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.19. TransAlta had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of C$625.00 million for the quarter.

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TA stock opened at C$10.77 on Friday. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$10.02 and a 1 year high of C$13.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.63.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

TA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.45.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

