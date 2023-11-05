TransAlta (TAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.20 million. TransAlta had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 21.41%. TransAlta’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect TransAlta to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TAC stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. TransAlta has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.0398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Several research firms have commented on TAC. TD Securities began coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

