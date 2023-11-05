Triple Flag Precious Metals (TFPM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Triple Flag Precious Metals to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. On average, analysts expect Triple Flag Precious Metals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 13.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 159,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 102,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFPM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Featured Articles

