TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TPVG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Up 4.6 %

TPVG stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $365.84 million, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.78.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

