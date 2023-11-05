Truist Financial Lowers Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target to $90.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fox Factory

Fox Factory Stock Performance

FOXF opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.67 and a 200-day moving average of $100.96. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $400.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fox Factory

In other news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,040,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fox Factory by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

About Fox Factory

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.