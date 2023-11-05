Truist Financial Lowers Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Price Target to $1,400.00

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Truist Financial from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,531.25.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MKL

Markel Group Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,336.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Group has a 12 month low of $1,186.56 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,478.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,418.44.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.17 by $3.26. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Research analysts forecast that Markel Group will post 84.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,460.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 463 shares in the company, valued at $675,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,151 shares of company stock worth $1,698,305 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 99,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,172,119,000 after buying an additional 45,625,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Markel Group by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 86,597.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 220,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth $182,438,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth $59,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

(Get Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.