Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Up to $22.87

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.87, but opened at $25.50. Trupanion shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 633,893 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRUP. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

Trupanion Trading Up 14.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.81 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 8,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $260,553.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,866 shares in the company, valued at $175,921.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,899,000 after buying an additional 57,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Trupanion by 159.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,232,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,613,000 after buying an additional 1,988,386 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Trupanion by 23.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,719,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,734,000 after buying an additional 325,354 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 122.8% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,601,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,710,000 after buying an additional 882,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trupanion by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,279,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

