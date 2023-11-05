TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

TTMI stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -50.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $546.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.52 million. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $301,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,421.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $238,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,636.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $301,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,421.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,032 shares of company stock valued at $750,138 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 202,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49,913 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 18.4% in the first quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

