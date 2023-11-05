U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.06 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $84.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.58. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $78.17 and a 12-month high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.12%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $452,498.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,394.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,114 shares of company stock valued at $670,049 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 82.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USPH. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Physical Therapy

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.