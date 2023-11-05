Uber Technologies (UBER) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Uber Technologies to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.69.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

