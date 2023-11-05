Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) PT Raised to $13.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UDMY. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Udemy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Udemy

Udemy Stock Up 38.0 %

Shares of Udemy stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. Udemy has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 45.67% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $178.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.96 million. Analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $157,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,770,238 shares in the company, valued at $18,605,201.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $157,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,770,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,605,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $34,844.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,101,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,956,790.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,705 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NVP Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter worth about $65,721,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Udemy by 410.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,037,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after buying an additional 1,637,668 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Udemy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,042,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 21.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,311,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,991,000 after buying an additional 922,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 8,593,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after buying an additional 855,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.